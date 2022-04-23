-
How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 23, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC Louisiana is once again the host venue for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Saturday from TPC Louisiana.
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay lead after 36-holes.
Click here for a breakdown of the team format and how it works.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler/Ryan Palmer, Stephan Jaeger Joel Dahmen
Featured Groups
Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Tyler Duncan/Adam Schenk
Viktor Hovland/Collin Morikawa, Nick Hardy/Curtis Thompson
Bonus Coverage
Cameron Smith/ Marc Leishman, Shane Lowry/Ian Poulter
Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III, Brandon Wu/ Patrick Rodgers
