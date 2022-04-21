Stephen Curry announces new junior golf tour

NBA star Stephen Curry has already impacted the golf community in various ways.

In 2019, Curry partnered with Howard University to launch and financially support the school’s first Division I golf program for a six-year period. The previous year, he had donated $25,000 to support longtime pro Scott Harrington and his wife Jenn in her battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Curry announced his latest initiative Thursday afternoon, aiming to provide aspiring college golfers a more accessible path to their dreams. The UNDERRATED Golf Tour, an AJGA-accredited junior tour, will hold five events this summer at highly acclaimed courses across the United States.

The Tour will be free of charge for players, including travel, lodging and meals. Players will compete for a season-long “Curry Cup.”