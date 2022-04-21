-
Stephen Curry announces new junior golf tour
April 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Stephen Curry's new UNDERRATED Golf Tour will provide no-cost entry and top-tier venues. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
NBA star Stephen Curry has already impacted the golf community in various ways.
In 2019, Curry partnered with Howard University to launch and financially support the school’s first Division I golf program for a six-year period. The previous year, he had donated $25,000 to support longtime pro Scott Harrington and his wife Jenn in her battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Curry announced his latest initiative Thursday afternoon, aiming to provide aspiring college golfers a more accessible path to their dreams. The UNDERRATED Golf Tour, an AJGA-accredited junior tour, will hold five events this summer at highly acclaimed courses across the United States.
The Tour will be free of charge for players, including travel, lodging and meals. Players will compete for a season-long “Curry Cup.”
The UNDERRATED Golf Tour is an extension of Curry’s UNDERRATED brand, established in 2019 with a mission “to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world.” The brand was founded with a focus on basketball, with Thursday’s announcement extending its efforts to golf.
“Everybody knows I love the game of golf, and I couldn’t be more excited to extend this love to the best young players around the country,” Curry said in a video released Thursday. “Less than 2% of golfers are people of color, and our Tour provides a platform of equity, access and opportunity for girls and boys who want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”
The UNDERRATED Golf Tour will debut at Cog Hill GC in Chicago, June 21-23, with stops in Phoenix (Wickenburg Ranch), Houston (GC of Houston) and Tampa (Innisbrook’s Copperhead) leading to the Tour Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, August 28-30. Cog Hill (BMW Championship), Golf Club of Houston (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open), Innisbrook Report’s Copperhead Course (Valspar Championship) and TPC Harding Park (PGA Championship, Presidents Cup, WGC-Dell Technologies Championship) are all either current or former TOUR venues.
For more information and to register for UNDERRATED Golf events, click here.
