Scottie Scheffler returns after Masters triumph

NEW ORLEANS – Scottie Scheffler says wearing the Green Jacket hasn’t gotten him out of any chores at home and that his incredible run of four wins in six starts, including his Masters triumph two weeks ago, still hasn’t sunk in.

The world No. 1 returns to PGA TOUR competition at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week, partnering with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer in the team event while looking to continue his sensational purple patch of form.

Since claiming his maiden TOUR win at the WM Phoenix Open in February, Scheffler has added the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, World Golf Championships–Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters.

Not since Jason Day’s similar run in 2015 where he claimed the RBC Canadian Open, PGA Championship and two FedExCup Playoff events has a player dominated with four wins in such a short stretch.

After a week off at home with family, Scheffler is back and ready to ride the wave some more. While he admits to having a bit of fun at wife Meredith’s expense, the 25-year-old is adamant he will remain the humble man he has always tried to be. There will be no viral videos of chaos or wild celebrations with the coveted clothing he picked up just over a week ago.

“When my wife asks me to do stuff at home, sometimes I'll grab it out of the closet and look at her, ‘Huh, really?’ It hasn't worked yet,” Scheffler joked about his time with the Green Jacket.

“I've just had some fun with it at home. I haven't really done anything special. I haven't taken it out of the house … I want to do a good job of representing Augusta National, and I have to bring it back at the end of next year. Since I'm almost the representation of the Green Jacket outside of the club, I'm treating it with respect. I'm not going to do anything crazy with it.”

Scheffler revealed he’d been contacted by former President George W. Bush via mail and was also chuffed to get love from former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott amongst hundreds of congratulatory messages. It all still feels like a dream.

“I wouldn't say it's really sunk in,” he said. “I've had a good stretch recently, but I took a little bit of time at home last week to just relax. I was a bit drained. So I did not do much last week at all. I just chilled at home.

“To have someone like President Bush reach out just to congratulate me is pretty special ... Michael Phelps posted me in one of his stories, and then Zeke from the Cowboys sent me a message. Michael Phelps is just insane. The guy is one of the greatest athletes ever. For him to reach out and post something about me or whatever is pretty cool.

“Those are probably kind of the only moments I've had where I kind of sit and reflect on what's happened the past month and a half, two months. Just getting some messages like that from people I've looked up to for so long is really special.”

In Palmer, Scheffler has a proven performer at TPC Louisiana. The veteran teamed up with Jon Rahm to win the tournament in 2019. Justin Thomas was one to poke a little fun at Palmer, who has now boasted Jordan Spieth, Rahm and Scheffler as partners in New Orleans.