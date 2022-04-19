How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday from TPC Louisiana. FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler will team with Ryan Palmer to lead the field at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only full-field team event.

Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, and International Presidents Cup teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, who return to defend their 2021 title.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR