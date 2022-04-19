-
How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
April 19, 2022
- TPC Louisiana is once again the host venue for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Round 1 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans takes place Thursday from TPC Louisiana. FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler will team with Ryan Palmer to lead the field at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only full-field team event.
Among the big-name teams include Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, and International Presidents Cup teammates Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, who return to defend their 2021 title.
Click here for a breakdown of the team format and how it works.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Main Feed: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Scottie Scheffler/Ryan Palmer; Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
Billy Horschel/Sam Burns; Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III
Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose; Joaquin Niemann/Mito Pereira
FRIDAY
Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland; Cam Smith/Marc Leishman
Sergio Garcia/Tommy Fleetwood; Danny Willett/Tyrrell Hatton
Shane Lowry/Ian Poulter; Max Homa/Talor Gooch
