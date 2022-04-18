Rendering unveiled for world-class DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale

Details are beginning to emerge about the highly-anticipated DraftKings Sportsbook coming to TPC Scottsdale.

With the plans for the sportsbook being approved on April 5, the renderings for the collaboration between the PGA TOUR and DraftKings are now available to the public. This comes a year after the project was made possible with the passage of HB 2772, which authorized sports betting in Arizona.

The DraftKings Sportsbook will be located directly across from the clubhouse of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, home of the TOUR’s most highly-attended tournament, the WM Phoenix Open. Customers at the DraftKings Sportsbook will be presented with an optimal entertainment experience, including more than 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens, a beautiful outdoor patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits.