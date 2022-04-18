-
Rendering unveiled for world-class DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
Will be located at home of WM Phoenix Open and open year-round
April 19, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- View of the DraftKings Sportsbook from Bell Road. (Allen + Philip/PGA TOUR)
Details are beginning to emerge about the highly-anticipated DraftKings Sportsbook coming to TPC Scottsdale.
With the plans for the sportsbook being approved on April 5, the renderings for the collaboration between the PGA TOUR and DraftKings are now available to the public. This comes a year after the project was made possible with the passage of HB 2772, which authorized sports betting in Arizona.
The DraftKings Sportsbook will be located directly across from the clubhouse of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, home of the TOUR’s most highly-attended tournament, the WM Phoenix Open. Customers at the DraftKings Sportsbook will be presented with an optimal entertainment experience, including more than 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens, a beautiful outdoor patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits.Map featuring location of DaraftKings Sportsbook. (Allen + Philip/PGA TOUR)
The location will be the southeast corner of Greenway-Hayden and Bell Road, directly across from the Stadium Course clubhouse; the main entrance for the WM Phoenix Open will be re-routed slightly. Construction is scheduled to begin in May.
Customers will find approximately 40 sports betting kiosks and 7 ticket windows, plus an array of wagering options comparable to those wagers currently available in Arizona on the DraftKings Online Sportsbook. The sportsbook also will offer customers complimentary high-speed internet services and customers will be able to use their mobile devices to place wagers. The restaurant will feature elevated domestic fare, 12 beers on tap and mixed drinks.View of wagering floor that features ticket counter and betting kiosks. (Allen + Philip/PGA TOUR)
The sportsbook will be open to the general public, except during the WM Phoenix Open, when it will be used for hospitality, with additional details to follow. The DraftKings Sportsbook will be an integral part of the TPC Scottsdale experience throughout the year. TPC Scottsdale is a global golf destination where you can play 36 holes of championship golf and will be able to visit a world-class DraftKings Sportsbook, creating a unique one-of-a-kind experience.
The sportsbook is expected to consist of approximately 390 seats throughout its interior and exterior spaces; however, the sportsbook will also be able to accommodate additional standing room for guests.View of the back patio with seating that looks into the DraftKings Sportsbook. (Allen + Philip/PGA TOUR)
“When DraftKings became the first Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR last summer, a number of possibilities opened up to innovate together,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings.
Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter the wagering lounge inside the sportsbook; however, guests of all ages will be able to enjoy the restaurant and patio amenities and do not need to have active wagers to enter the retail sportsbook. The DraftKings Sportsbook is expected to open in fall 2023. Hours are to be determined, but the sportsbook is expected to be open daily, with plans to stay open throughout the day and into the evening so that customers may enjoy all major sporting events, subject to city ordinances.
