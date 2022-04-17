Jordan Spieth rides intangibles to RBC Heritage comeback victory

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Such a beguiling combination of dynamics, this Jordan Spieth character.

You can’t take your eyes off him, because he’s saturated in grit and has a chance on every hole. You don’t love his chances to win, because the putter suddenly is not his friend.

Spieth’s newly adopted practice-shot routine, which displays similarities to that of Alex Noren, can be nervy to watch sometimes as well. But he remains in possession of those buttons that produce pure magic, and that is utterly uncanny.

He motions and talks. You think you just want him to hit the shot. Then he motions and talks some more and you realize, no, you don’t want Spieth to hit the shot until he motions and talks some more.

When all the numbers had been crunched at the conclusion of Sunday’s raucous and fun-filled RBC Heritage, Spieth had ranked No. 60 in Strokes Gained: Putting. He had three-putted for bogey at the 11th to fall three off the lead. He had missed birdie tries from 11 feet on the 15th and 14 feet on the 16th. Oh, and it still gnawed at him that he had carelessly and inexplicably waved at, and mishit, an 18-inch putt on the 18th hole Saturday.

An insurmountable number of obstacles, eh? Especially that inexcusable bogey Saturday that left him in shock.

“I knew that (hiccup) on 18 was going to cost me,” said Spieth, “and I hoped it did in a way, because if it didn’t, it would mean I just played a very average round today.”

Unfathomable, how so many things seemed to stack up against Spieth, to the point where he was where golfers never like to be – without control of the situation. “I needed a lot of things to go right,” he admitted. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”

A wild and maddening surprise is what it was, because from Patrick Cantlay, who appeared to have had the playoff in his control, to Shane Lowry, who made all-world par saves at Nos. 12 and 13 and owned a two-stroke lead walking to the 14th tee, to any number of other candidates (Harold Varner III, Erik van Rooyen, Sepp Straka), the winner appeared likely to be anyone other than Jordan Spieth.

Bless the young Texan’s heart, he understood why sitting there as the playoff winner over Cantlay probably had fans a bit stunned.

“(There are those weeks) where you feel like you played good but not good enough to win, and I honestly felt like this was that week,” said Spieth, who at 28 won for the 13th time in his PGA TOUR career.

Not that Spieth hadn’t done a few gut-checks to give himself a chance, for he surely had. The early-round magic on the par-5s (he holed a bunker shot for eagle at the second and drained a 45-footer for eagle at the fifth) were fading quickly after Spieth had made a bad bogey at the ninth and the three-putt mishap at the 11th.



