How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 17, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Harbour Town Golf Links is once again the host for the RBC Heritage. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
A stout field is at RBC Heritage this week as Round 4 gets under way Sunday. Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage on Saturday in pursuit of his first PGA TOUR victory.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:50 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Sunday
Marquee Group
Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
Featured Groups
Stewart Cink, Camilo Villegas
Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
