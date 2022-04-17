Five generational Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams

For the fifth time, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will use a team format, as pairings will play two days of foursomes (alternate shot) and two days of four-ball (best ball). Some teams are made up of friends and countrymen (e.g. defending champions Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman) and some teams are built purely on strategy (FedExCup No. 3 Sam Burns and two-time Zurich Classic winner Billy Horschel have put aside their LSU-Florida rivalry to form a formidable pairing).

But we want to take things a step further, even if not possible. We want to imagine five of the most exciting multi-generational pairings that could be created for this event. If players across history could pick these teams, with every playing being in their prime, what would the competition look like? These are some ideas.

ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS: Full field | The First Look

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus

Would this be fair? Absolutely not. Would we love to see it? For sure.

Once upon a time, Earl Woods modeled his plan for Tiger’s career after that of Nicklaus. Nicklaus actually got to witness much of Woods’ early dominance. They first played together in a practice round at the Masters while Woods was still an amateur. Nicklaus finished T39 at the 1997 Masters (only 29 shots behind Tiger) before finishing T6 and beating Woods the next year. In fact, as Justin Ray of Twenty First Group has pointed out, Woods won each time Nicklaus made his final appearance in one of golf's majors (2000 U.S. Open, 2000 PGA, 2005 Masters, 2005 Open Championship).

Woods and Nicklaus have combined for 155 PGA TOUR wins, 33 major titles and 33 Ryder Cup points. As a competitive duo, it is hard for the common golfer to even fathom their strategy. Two of the most creative shotmakers in the game’s history would be using their imagination together to shave a few shots off their round.

Neither had a flaw in their peak, but with Woods ushering in the modern era of power, it is probably worth giving him the even holes during foursomes play to get the two extra drives. Meanwhile, during four-ball, Tiger and Jack would probably be more worried about the game-within-the-game, competing to beat each other, as opposed to worrying about the competition.