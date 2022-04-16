-
How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 16, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Harbour Town Golf Links is once again the host for the RBC Heritage. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
A stout field is at RBC Heritage this week as Round 3 gets under way Saturday. Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes to take two-shot lead at RBC Heritage
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
Marquee Group
Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson
Featured Groups
Cam Davis, Henrik Stenson
Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
