Notah Begay III, PGA TOUR winner and reporter, teeing it up next week with the APGA Tour

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – Prominent NBC Sports/GOLF Channel announcer and former PGA TOUR standout Notah Begay will compete against a strong field of professional golfers on the APGA Tour next week when he plays the APGA Tour at TPC Scottsdale tournament as a special guest participant.

The GOLF Channel analyst and NBC Sports on-course reporter for PGA TOUR coverage made his debut against the best players in the world in 1999 and chalked up wins at the Reno-Tahoe Open, Michelob Championship at Kingsmill, FedEx St. Jude Classic and Canon Greater Hartford Open, all within a 10-month period.

His best finish in a major was at the PGA Championship in 2000, when he placed eighth. Begay is the only full-blooded American Indian to play on the PGA TOUR. His career was cut short due to back injuries.

The APGA Tour field at the TPC Scottsdale 36-hole event includes most of the tour’s top players, including Willie Mack II, Kamaiu Johnson, Ryan Alford, Aaron Beverly, Kevin Hall and Tim O’Neal, all of whom have played in PGA TOUR events over the past 18 months.

Begay attended college with Tiger Woods and they were part of the Stanford University team that won the 1994 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship.

Since retiring from professional golf, Begay has devoted much of his time to the NB3 Foundation, which provides health and wellness education for the American Indian youth.