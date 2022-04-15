-
How to watch RBC Heritage, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 15, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- April 15, 2022
- Harbour Town Golf Links is once again the host for the RBC Heritage. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
A stout field is at RBC Heritage this week as Round 2 gets under Thursday. THE PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Smith is here, and is part of five of the top 10 players in the world to tee it up at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth are among the stars who will also compete.
Stewart Cink returns to defend his 2021 triumph, which marked his second TOUR victory of the season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry
Featured Groups
Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson
Featured Groups
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Sungjae Im
Sepp Straka, Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 14 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
