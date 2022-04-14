Tiger Woods files U.S. Open entry

Tiger Woods has filed an entry to this year’s U.S. Open. Whether he will play remains to be seen.

The tournament announced on Twitter that Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion, filed his entry before Wednesday’s deadline. This year’s U.S. Open will be played June 16-19 at the Country Club of Brookline (Mass.), where Woods was a member of the United States’ victorious Ryder Cup team in 1999.

Filing his entry only leaves open the option of competing for Woods. It does not guarantee his appearance at the event.

Woods is coming off his return to competitive golf at last week’s Masters. He surprised many by simply teeing it up, then shot 71-74 to sit just four shots out of second place at the halfway point. He faded to 47th after a pair of 78s on the weekend, when he was visibly fatigued and limping. Woods described himself as “thankful” for the opportunity to compete.