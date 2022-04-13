Davis Love III prepared for Tiger Woods to play a Presidents Cup role

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – As rituals go, spending his birthday at Harbour Town Golf Links is as sure a bet as you’ll find in the world of golf.

After all, Davis Love III has played here 32 times since 1986. He celebrated his 22nd birthday a few days before his debut. And on the eve of yet another RBC Heritage, Love smiled warmly at the site of a birthday cake commemorating his 58th birthday.

He's won here five times, finished second once, and third once. So, he’s royalty when he’s among the Hilton Head crowd. But on this day, the cake would have to serve as the only gift he would receive because with Love serving as Presidents Cup captain later in the year, this birthday celebration would be spent answering questions.

Like what is Tiger Woods’ role going to be at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte on Sept. 22-25?

“Any role he wants,” said Love, quickly and firmly. “We had to pry him off the couch a little bit last winter and spring to get involved in the (2021) Ryder Cup and then once we got him going, he was very engaged and loved it.”

Love joked that if Woods were to say, “‘You’re not captain anymore, I’m going to be the captain,’ we’ll probably have to talk about that one. But anything else (is open). If he wants to be co-captain or assistant captain or player, . . . whatever he wants to do.”

When asked if Love truly believes Woods could play on the Presidents Cup team in five months he nodded his head.

Why?

“Because I didn’t think he would ever play again and he proved us wrong,” said Love. “And then, I didn’t think he could walk 72 holes at Augusta, because that’s one of our hardest walks – and he proved us wrong again.”