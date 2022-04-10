'He was born to do this'

Scottie Scheffler wins Masters with faith, resilience

April 10, 2022
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler earned his fourth PGA TOUR title in six starts at the Masters, finishing 10-under at Augusta National for a three-stroke win over Rory McIlroy. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Scottie Scheffler earned his fourth PGA TOUR title in six starts at the Masters, finishing 10-under at Augusta National for a three-stroke win over Rory McIlroy. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)