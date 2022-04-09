-
How to watch the Masters, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times
April 09, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The third round of the Masters will take place Saturday from Augusta National Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Round 3 of the Masters Tournament is slated to begin Saturday from Augusta National Golf Club as the world's best players take on Augusta National Golf Club in the year's first major championship.
Scottie Scheffler takes a commading five-shot lead at the halfway point, tying the tournament’s record for largest 36-hole lead. Four of the previous five to amass such an advantage after the first two rounds have gone on to win.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
HOW TO FOLLOW
Click here for full coverage on Masters.com
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); Saturday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (CBS Radio; Sirius 208, XM 92) (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Stream: On the Range, Holes 4-6, Featured Group coverage, Amen Corner, and Holes 15 & 16 will be available to stream for views in the U.S. only via Masters.com (Starting times include: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. ET)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Editor's note: Augusta National Golf Club, which owns and operates the Masters Tournament, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume at next week’s RBC Heritage.
