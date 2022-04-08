Stewart Cink aces 16th hole at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Stewart Cink aced the 166-yard 16th hole in the second round of the Masters on Friday.

He used an 8-iron.

Standing on the tee at 8 over par and well outside the projected cut line, Cink aimed well right and watched his ball land and trickle down the embankment, toward the front-left pin placement, and into the cup.

The crowd roared as Reagan Cink, his son and caddie, dropped the bag and went in for a hug with his dad. Harry Higgs also went in for an embrace, and Brian Harman offered a congratulatory knuckle-bump.