Tiger Woods continues Masters prep with Monday practice round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Fred Couples wasn’t planning to play Augusta National on Monday, but that quickly changed when his phone chimed with a text message.

“Dude, we’re playing at 3 tomorrow. See you on the tee,” it read. The sender? Tiger Woods.

Couples has been sidelined because of his balky back, barely playing since Thanksgiving, but he wasn’t going to pass up another opportunity to play with Woods, who Couples calls “my favorite guy.”

Couples, the 1992 Masters champ, enjoyed his walk with Woods and Justin Thomas on a sunny spring day. More importantly, he left impressed by the five-time Masters champion who’s attempting an unexpected return to competitive golf. Couples joined the chorus of players expecting Woods to play – and possibly contend -- in this week’s Masters.

“He looked phenomenal,” Couples said after their practice round on Augusta National’s first nine. “Today, it’s Monday, right, but he didn’t miss many shots. He drove it great.”

While the golf world awaits an official word from Woods about whether he’ll play this week, Couples declared, “I’m sure he’s going to tee it up Thursday.”

Woods is scheduled to appear in the Press Building at 11 a.m. Tuesday for his pre-tournament press conference. It’s likely he’ll reveal his decision then, but the signs from the last two days would make it more surprising if he doesn’t play.

Players have been effusive about Woods’ game in the limited glimpses they’ve seen thus far. On Sunday, it was a 20-minute warm-up session in front of media and a quiet walk on Augusta National’s second nine. He played the first nine Monday in front of a gallery the size of which we usually see late on a Sunday.

Augusta National is known for the roars that emanate from the property, but those usually come from an eagle or ace on the weekend, not before a Monday practice round. These are unique circumstances, however.