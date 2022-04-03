-
How to watch Valero Texas Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Four tied at the top after Round 3 at Valero
The final round of the Valero Texas Open takes place Sunday from TPC San Antonio. It's the 100th anniversary of the event.
Four players share the lead at 10 under with another 11 players within three shots setting up a wide open chase for the trophy.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Ben Martin
Featured Groups
Bill Haas, Chesson Hadley, Jim Herman
Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Vincent Whaley
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
