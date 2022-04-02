-
How to watch Valero Texas Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
April 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- TPC San Antonio is once again the venue for the Valero Texas Open. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open takes place Saturday from TPC San Antonio. It's the 100th anniversary of the event.
Ryan Palmer takes a two-shot lead into the weekend and looks to pick up his first TOUR title since 2019.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Jordan Spieth, Chad Ramey, Jim Herman
Featured Groups
Maverick McNealy, Zach Johnson, Aaron Baddeley
Richy Werenski, Keegan Bradley, Andrew Putnam
Featured Holes: No. 3 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 16 (par 3)
BONUS ESPN+ COVERAGE
Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Uihlein, Rasmus Hojgaard
Doc Redman, J.T. Poston, Henrik Stenson
MUST READS
