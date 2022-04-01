Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Valero Texas Open

Defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew Friday from the Valero Texas Open after nine holes of his second round, citing a neck injury.

The defending Masters Champion shot 2-over-par 74 in the first round and was 1 under in the second when he withdrew.

Matsuyama will look to defend at Augusta National next week after winning the 2021 Masters Tournament and becoming the first Masters champion from Japan.

Matsuyama is already a two-time winner this season with victories at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and the Sony Open in Hawaii.