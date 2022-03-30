  • NEWS

    Tiger Woods' potential Masters appearance would be 'amazing,' says Jim Nantz

  • Tiger Woods flew to Augusta National on Tuesday, provoking discussion as to whether he&apos;ll compete at next week&apos;s Masters. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Tiger Woods flew to Augusta National on Tuesday, provoking discussion as to whether he'll compete at next week's Masters. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)