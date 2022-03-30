Rory McIlroy rested, ready to get back to competition

SAN ANTONIO — This week, Rory McIlroy begins another quest for the Masters Tournament, the elusive major championship he hasn’t yet won.

His preparation began at home in Florida. He skipped the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and “played some good rounds and got some good practice in,” he said Tuesday at the Valero Texas Open. Now he intends to work on his distance control, short putts, finesse shots around the greens and, if he can, putting himself under the duress of competition on a Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a really good guide to see where my game is,” McIlroy said, “especially if you’re having to his shots under pressure to try to win a golf tournament. That’s when things start to stand out.”

McIlroy has stood out here. He’s made one other start at the Valero Texas Open. He finished in second in 2013, then went on to tie for 25th at the Masters.

He arrived in Texas late Tuesday after spending two days in Georgia.

“It was good to be there, good to see the place,” he said of Augusta National, which he said he played twice. “At least coming into this event and playing this week, I don’t feel like there’s a rush to get there next week and cram. I feel like I’ve already done most of my work.”

The course he faces this week in Texas — the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio — resembles Augusta National in small but significant ways.

“I think the runoffs around the greens, the undulations on the greens, some of the shots you face if you do miss (a green),” McIlroy said. “And some of the bunkering around this course, the bunkers are pretty deep around the greensides.”

McIlroy has never finished better than fourth at the Masters, the last major he needs for the career Grand Slam. He entered the Valero Texas Open with modest momentum, including a win last fall at THE CJ CUP @SUMMIT in Las Vegas, a tie for 10th at The Genesis Invitational and a share of 13th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2022. He tied for 33rd in his last start, THE PLAYERS Championship.

He seemed unconcerned with his driving and approach play after a nine-hole pro-am Tuesday morning.

“Off the tee feels really good. Iron play is feeling good,” he said. “For the most part, my game feels good, so it was just a case of just continuing to do what I’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks.”

He said he was in a far better place than he was at this time last year, when he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his 13 starts.

“I’m way more comfortable with my game,” he said. “I’m happy with where everything is. Everything seems like it’s a lot more settled.”