Tiger Woods practicing at Augusta National, per reports

The Masters would be Woods’ first official start since his car crash in February 2021 that nearly led to the amputation of his right leg. He finished runner-up with Charlie at the PNC Championship in December, but rode a cart during that scramble tournament. Woods was last seen three weeks ago at PGA TOUR Headquarters for his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“You will see me on the PGA TOUR, I just don’t know when,” Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz on the telecast of last month’s The Genesis Invitational.

In his pre-tournament press conference at The Genesis, Woods expressed frustration at the slow pace of his comeback and said that he still needed to build strength to walk in tournaments.

“I’m a lot stronger than I was (at the PNC),” Woods said from The Riviera Country Club. “But to be able to be out here and play -- call it six rounds of golf, a practice round, pro-am, four competitive days – it’s the cumulative effect of all that. I’m not able to do that yet.”

A return at Augusta National seemed unlikely because of the course’s hilly terrain, but speculation began to build as his name remained in the Masters field instead of the “Past Champions Not Playing” category. Videos also recently appeared on social media that showed Woods walking at his home club, Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, with his caddie, Joe LaCava.

Woods is reportedly using his rounds this week to gauge if his legs can withstand walking the hilly grounds of Augusta National. Woods was unable to even attend the Champions Dinner at last year’s Masters, which came less than two months after his accident. Woods has missed the Masters just four times (2014, ’16, ’17, ‘21) since his debut in 1995, all because of injury.