How to watch Valero Texas Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open takes place Thursday from TPC San Antonio. It's the 100th anniversary of the event, and big names such as Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are in the field.

Spieth is also the defending champion. His win at last season’s Valero Texas Open marked his first victory on TOUR since 2017.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR