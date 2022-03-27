Match recaps from Sunday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

SEMIFINALS

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER (5) def. DUSTIN JOHNSON (8), 3 and 1

Local fans were out in full force to support former University of Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler in his Semifinal match against Dustin Johnson. A strong start with a wedge to 7 feet opened the scoring before a tight approach on the par-4 third pushed the young Texan’s lead to 2 up. A bogey at the fourth by Johnson pushed the hole to 3 down, a deficit he had yet to face this week despite trailing on the front nine in all but one of this edition’s matches.

Needing a spark, DJ ripped a 350-yard drive over the green at No. 5, leaving him with a tricky shot from the greenside bunker which he could only get up-and-down for a matching par. The former FedExCup champ and 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner got a fortuitous break on the next hole, able to take a free drop from an electrical box after his tee shot settled amongst some trees on the left-hand side of the fairway. Scheffler would maintain his 3-up lead, flashing a short game that saved him all day with a chip to inside 3 feet to match DJ with birdie. (Entering the Final match, Scheffler ranks eighth this week in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green.)

A ho-hum stretch saw a pair of bogeys from each around Nos. 7, 8 and 9 before an incredible approach from Scheffler on the par-4 10th to less than a foot extended the lead to 4 up. A bounce-back birdie on the 12th for Johnson followed by a bogey from Scheffler on 13 after his tee shot found the water lit the fuse for a comeback on the back nine. It was nearly automatic for DJ on the par-4 14th and 15th, splitting both fairways and sticking it to 6 feet at each for back-to-back birdies to cut the deficit all the way to 1 down.

A striped Scheffler approach ran just past the hole on No. 16 and a two-putt birdie doubled his edge after DJ’s birdie to tie lipped out. Facing a must-make on No. 17 from 16 feet, DJ powered his attempt towards the hole but with too much pace for another lip-out. With Scheffler’s birdie try conceded, the match was won, 3 and 1, and DJ is set to face either Corey Conners or Kevin Kisner in the Final match.

Already leading the FedExCup, Scheffler has a chance to become No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking if he were to cap off an incredible run of three wins in five starts, a year after falling just short in the 2021 championship match at Austin CC.