How to watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 4: TV times, live leaderboard, tee times
March 27, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- March 27, 2022
Round 4 of the Corales Puntacana Championship takes place Sunday. The winner will receive 300 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
