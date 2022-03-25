-
How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3: PGA TOUR LIVE, ESPN+, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Austin Country Club is once again the host venue for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play continues Friday from Austin Country Club.
Among those looking to move on are Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Scottie Scheffler.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Group: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 10:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 10:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 11:00 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-10 a.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Featured Hole: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED MATCHES
Marquee Group
Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured Groups
Billy Horschel, Thomas Pieters
Tyrrell Hatton, Daniel Berger
Featured Holes
No. 4 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 11 (par 3), No. 13 (par 4)
