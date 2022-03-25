-
How to watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Round 2: TV times, live leaderboard, tee times
March 25, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 2 of the Corales Puntacana Championship takes place Friday. Joel Dahmen looks to defend his breakthrough PGA TOUR title. The field includes major winners Graeme McDowell, Jimmy Walker, and Danny Willett, as well as 2011 FedExCup winner Bill Haas.
Dahmen looks to become the first repeat winner while Rafael Campos of nearby Puerto Rico will be buoyed by local fan support. The winner will receive 300 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
