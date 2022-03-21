How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1: PGA TOUR LIVE, ESPN+, live scores, tee times, TV times

The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins Wednesday with group play. Billy Horschel is back to defend his title. He beat Scottie Scheffler 2 and 1 in last year’s final.

Among those in the field include Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Scottie Scheffler.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+



Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC)

Radio : Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR