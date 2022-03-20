Sam Burns goes back-to-back at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Sam Burns has been a great putter for a long, long time. Few would know that to the extent that Davis Riley would. The PGA TOUR rookie has been going up against Burns for more than half of his life.

Riley figures he and Burns, both 25, met one another playing AJGA events when they were 11 or 12. In 2014, they were teammates on a Junior Ryder Cup team. The two were at it again late on Sunday at the Valspar Championship, bigger stakes, bigger stage, the sun beginning to dip as Burns was deciding to rise once again. He does that.

On the second hole of a playoff after the two players tied in regulation at 17-under 267, Burns buried a curling, left-to-right 32-foot putt for birdie on the treacherous par-4 16th, his ball barely sneaking into the right edge of the hole. Riley’s last-ditch chip for birdie scooted past the flagstick, and just like that, Burns had successfully defended the Valspar Championship that he won on Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course last May.

Burns shot 2-under 69 on Sunday, his eighth consecutive round in the 60s on the daunting Copperhead. Riley recovered from an early triple bogey and shot 72; Matthew NeSmith, who watched a big-swinging 35-foot birdie putt to join the playoff graze across the top of the hole at 18, closed with 71. NeSmith, who didn’t glance at a leaderboard all day and set a lone goal of simply enjoying his 18-hole Sunday walk, tied for third with Justin Thomas at 16 under.

Sunday was gray and blustery, and the first day all week that the Copperhead, uncharacteristically soft and receptive for three rounds, really fought back with any venom. Riley began the day with a two-shot lead over NeSmith – also seeking his first TOUR victory – and led by three over Burns and fellow Crimson Tide golfer Thomas. Riley was first to blink, making an absolute mess of the par-5 fifth hole, walking off with 8, and suddenly everyone was in the game.

At the fifth, Riley drove it left, chose to play his second shot way left, and hit the next one heavy and up against a tree, prompting him to declare an unplayable lie. A roasted pitch, a poor chip ... it added up to your basic nightmare. When it happens while playing in the last group on Sunday, it runs frame by frame in super-slow motion.

Riley tumbled three shots down the board, to 15 under, and suddenly the lead was handed to three players at 16 under: Burns, Thomas and NeSmith. Give Riley credit. He fought hard. He birdied the difficult par-3 17th (5-iron to 6 feet) to tie Burns and had a 15-footer on the 72nd hole to win outright. The slick downhiller barely trickled past the edge of the hole.

“I wasn’t rooting against him,” Burns said, describing his emotions as he stood and watched Riley settle over a potential game-winning putt. “I just wanted one more chance to have my say.”