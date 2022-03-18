How to watch Valspar Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the Valspar Championship takes place Friday from the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in Palm Harbor, Florida, and the field includes some of the best players in the world.

Dustin Johnson, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are among those in the field.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )