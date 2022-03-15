Henrik Stenson to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe in Rome

Henrik Stenson is Europe's next choice to be Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 matches in Italy with an announcement Tuesday.



Stenson was a logical choice for Europe. A former Open Championship winner, he has played on five teams and served as vice captain last September at Whistling Straits.

Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson also were mentioned as possibilities.

Stenson is the first Swede to be captain and faces a big order. Europe suffered its worst loss ever at Whistling Straits, 19-9, to an American team loaded with youth, hunger and attitude.

Zach Johnson was announced as the U.S. captain for the 2023 matches at Marco Simone outside Rome. It will be Italy's first time hosting the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup is golf, and sport, at its very best,” Stenson said.