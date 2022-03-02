-
How to watch the Puerto Rico Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
March 02, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The Puerto Rico Open begins Thursday. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Puerto Rico Open takes place on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
