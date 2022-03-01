PGA TOUR names NOBULL Official Training Apparel and Footwear of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR and NOBULL, a high growth athletic footwear, apparel and accessory brand, announced a new multi-year partnership designating NOBULL as the “Official Training Apparel and Footwear of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” and the umbrella sponsor of PGA TOUR Active through 2027.

As part of the TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, NOBULL will activate and create custom content within PGA TOUR Active (www.pgatour.com/active), a TOUR platform featuring health, fitness and lifestyles of professional golfers, where fans get an inside look into the techniques and activities helping the world’s best golfers perform at their peak. NOBULL products will be available on the Player Performance Centers, which are state-of-the-art mobile fitness centers that travel to PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events and provide fitness and training equipment and recovery technology to players on-site at tournaments throughout the season.

“We are excited to partner with NOBULL to provide athletic footwear, apparel and training expertise in our Player Performance Centers,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “Our golfers recognize the importance of proper training in order to reach peak performance and aid with career longevity. NOBULL will provide our athletes with the resources and tools needed to achieve their training goals.”

NOBULL was founded in 2015 by Reebok veterans Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer. The company sells its footwear, apparel, and accessories through its own website, permanent and pop-up stores, as well as at numerous events. NOBULL recently announced a multi-year partnership as the title sponsor of the CrossFit Games and as the Official Footwear and Apparel Brand of CrossFit. NOBULL has expanded its training offering into running, cycling and trail running, and continues to expand into new sports every year.

"We are thrilled to partner with a premier organization like the PGA TOUR and introduce our brand to the global golf community" said NOBULL Chief Marketing Officer, Todd Meleney. "NOBULL is a training brand for people who work hard and don't believe in excuses, and we're excited to support the PGA TOUR and golfers who put in the work off the course each and every day. Through training, this partnership will amplify the evolution of golfers as athletes.”

PGA TOUR golfer Scott Stallings, who is a NOBULL athlete, and PGA TOUR Player Performance Center trainers will work to create training and performance content for PGA TOUR Active along with hosting community workouts at TOUR events. PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions players and trainers will have access to the latest products from NOBULL to aid their training.