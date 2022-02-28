“The Conqueror” – El Conquistador Resort

El Conquistador means "The Conqueror" in Spanish, and one can't help but feel like a champion while warming up on the driving range at El Conquistador Resort . It's an inspiring place to be, standing magnificently high above the surrounding terrain – providing views of lush rolling hills, turquoise ocean panoramas, and colorful sunrises and sunsets. This is even more so while playing golf, thanks to the unforgettable 18-hole design authored by golf course architect Arthur Hills.

If playing there, seek an early morning tee time at the course – the better to lessen enduring the day's peak heat. Prepare to be surrounded by abundant vegetation and a roller-coaster layout that requires precise tee shots. And pay close attention to the yardage book tips and three key pre-round pointers from the resort's golf professional, Aaron Kelly, PGA.

"The golf ball always breaks toward the radio tower you can see from anywhere on the course, and when putting toward the resort, your ball will roll slower," advised Kelly. "Finally, it's smart to leave your driver in your bag on many holes – a hybrid or fairway wood is often best. If you get off the tee well here, you can score well."

In addition to throttling down on some tee shots – to lessen having wayward blasts bound off the course's many slopes – Kelly also reminds players to hydrate early and often. The Caribbean heat and humidity are robust.

El Conquistador is a course that almost demands playing it at least twice – once to learn it, twice to own it. And because of the dramatic elevation changes and winding routing, you'll find that there are different ways to take on the sinewy design. Suffice it to say, it's never dull, always exhilarating, and despite the potential calamity awaiting missed fairways, it's surprisingly player-friendly.

The resort is an Island icon, one of the most recognized and appreciated places to visit and explore given its idyllic tropical perch. Adjacent to Palomino Island , an oasis available to guests, El Conquistador, is nestled in Farjado , 45 minutes from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

Located approximately one mile from the resort amidst stunning teal-colored surf, Palomino is accessible via the hotel's private ferry ride. You will need to pre-schedule your trip, and the front desk team asks upon checking in if you'd like to book a time. There are multiple trips daily, so it's easy to get aboard one.

Several restaurants at El Conquistador Resort provide delicious and diverse options. Ballyhoo's at the marina is adjacent to the water and accessed by way of a scenic "funicular" ride (a tram descending the steep vertical decline to the resort's base). Featuring an open-kitchen and tiered-floor layout, the ever-present tropical sea breeze accompanies an appetizing array of selections ranging from fresh seafood, grilled oysters, and mouthwatering croquettes to perfectly cooked skirt steak and buttery halibut – all of which are prepared with local seasoning and flavors.

Comfortable rooms with astounding vistas await to refresh after busy, warm days. Before turning in for the night, don't forget to try a piña colada, the ubiquitous Island drink. Between shots and bites, spending time in and beside one of the resort's luxurious pools is a soothing way to relax and rejuvenate – feelings at which Puerto Rico excels in providing visitors.