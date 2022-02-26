-
How to watch The Honda Classic, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
February 26, 2022
- Round 3 of The Honda Classic takes place Saturday from PGA National. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Round 3 of The Honda Classic begins Saturday as PGA National and The Bear Trap welcome some of the PGA TOUR's top pros.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1–6 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday
Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Groups:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Groups:
7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured Holes:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Bill Haas, Billy Horschel
Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor
Ian Poulter, Trey Mullinax
