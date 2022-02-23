  • Nick Saban surprises Justin Thomas at THE PLAYERS media day

    The pair played Nos. 16-18 at TPC Sawgrass, as Saban faced No. 17 for the first time

  • Justin Thomas and Nick Saban at TPC Sawgras home of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)Justin Thomas and Nick Saban at TPC Sawgras home of THE PLAYERS Championship. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)