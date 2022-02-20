Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully-committed to the PGA TOUR. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA TOUR golf’s premier tour.”