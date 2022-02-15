  • Golf industry veteran Ty Votaw announces retirement from PGA TOUR

    Former LPGA commissioner, TOUR executive celebrates 30 years as an industry leader

  • Ty Votaw and Tiger Woods at the 2019 ZOZO Championship. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)Ty Votaw and Tiger Woods at the 2019 ZOZO Championship. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)