How to watch WM Phoenix Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
February 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday and TPC Scottsdale is once again the site for one of the most raucous weeks in golf.
Defending champion is going up against the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, current FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The winner will pocket 500 FedExCup points and one of the most coveted trophies on the PGA TOUR.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1-6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed:
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Feed:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Main Feed:
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee:
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Marquee:
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Marquee:
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Group:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Group:
3 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Groups:
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Groups:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Holes:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
9:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured Holes:
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Holes:
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured Hole:
1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
