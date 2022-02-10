Xander Schauffele in contention at WM Phoenix Open with fill-in caddie

Still, he did well, and one would have to say it worked out well for Schauffele, other than the moment when he brain-cramped and stuck his hand in some cactus on the sixth hole.

“Fortunately, Tech, we’ve played a ton of golf together,” Schauffele said. “He’s caddied for me once. It’s the small things that Austin knows what to do and Kevin has no idea what to do. But he plays, and it’s very helpful for me, and I can trust his reads and his feels, as well.”

The arrangement came after a flurry of activity in the 24 hours leading to the first round.

Schauffele and his wife, Maya, were staying with Kaiser in a house but communicating by FaceTime when the caddie began to feel unwell and tested positive. Schauffele and his wife immediately began to test themselves, in addition to opening up all the windows of the house.

They tested negative while Kaiser drove home to San Diego and Tech landed in Phoenix.

“He got in about 1,” Schauffele said. “Wife picked him up, dropped him off here, had to talk to some Thunderbirds to get him a credential. Everyone was really accommodating.”

Kaiser was symptomatic when the two spoke Wednesday night.

“He’s running like a 103 fever, headaches, body aches, the whole deal,” Schauffele said. “He’s got it. He dodged the whole thing for as long as it’s been going on, so he was bound to get it. He was pretty bummed out, it’s one of his favorite courses of the year, but I just told him it’s better now than at the Masters."