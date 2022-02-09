  • IMPACT

    Jon Rahm shares a bond with Shriners patient at WM Phoenix Open

    Phoenix Small, 14, was born with clubfoot, just as the world No. 1 was

  • Jon Rahm and Phoenix Small, a patient with Salt Lake City Shriners Hospital, at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Jon Rahm and Phoenix Small, a patient with Salt Lake City Shriners Hospital, at TPC Scottsdale. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)