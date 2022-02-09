Jon Rahm shares a bond with Shriners patient at WM Phoenix Open

Wide-eyed? Phoenix had never been on a plane before flying to Arizona to meet Rahm, and in his maiden voyage they encountered pockets of turbulence. Perhaps that’s fitting, for the journey to sunny, surreal TPC Scottsdale has required the family’s full reservoir of faith.

Phoenix’s mom, Chariti, was trying to get up to speed on parenthood and 18 weeks pregnant when she and Phoenix’s dad, Shane, learned that their son would be born with club feet. “I was devastated of course,” she says, “and there was no way of knowing how severe the clubbed feet were until we saw them with our own eyes. I wondered and stressed and lost sleep over it.”

Then everything changed. Phoenix was born with bleeding on his brain and a virus attacking his lungs. His color was off, he wasn’t breathing on his own, and suddenly his club feet were a lesser concern. Doctors intubated him and began a series of tests as his life hung in the balance.

“Those first days were exhausting,” Chariti says. “We were scared and tired and didn't know what the future held in store for our family, which is the scariest thing of all, the unknown.”

Leaving her new baby in the hospital, she adds, was “beyond hard.” At one point he reached up and deintubated himself, and doctors realized he was breathing on his own. Meanwhile the body was reabsorbing the bleeding on his brain. He was stabilizing.

“There were a lot of prayers on that baby's behalf,” Chariti says, “but all we could do is leave it in God’s hands. Thankfully the prayers worked, and he came home two weeks later. He had a long road ahead of him, but he improved quicker than doctors thought he would.”

The next medical hurdle: what to do about his feet.

The late Ignacio Ponseti, from the island of Menorca, Spain, was as famous in his field, the treatment of clubfoot, as Rahm, from Barrika, on the other side of the country, is in his. Traditionally, the treatment of clubfoot involved invasive surgery; that was what was available to Rahm.

“I'm tired of hearing that the reason why I have a short swing is that I have tight hips or other things,” Rahm said at The Open Championship last July. He went on to explain that he was born with club foot on his right leg, his foot, “90 degrees turned inside and basically upside down.”

He continued: “They basically relocated, pretty much broke every bone in the ankle and I was casted within 20 minutes of being born from the knee down. I think every week I had to go back to the hospital to get recasted, so from knee down my leg didn't grow at the same rate. I have very limited ankle mobility in my right leg. It's a centimeter and a half shorter.”

Lacking stability in his right leg, Rahm knew that taking the club back to parallel was going to be out. He was going to have to learn to create power and consistency with a short backswing.

The old method lingered perhaps longer than it should have. Ponseti, a medic in the Spanish Civil War before fleeing the Franco regime and building his career at the University of Iowa, found that scar tissue led to long-term tightness and pain in the foot and ankle. By avoiding the big surgery and instead manipulating babies’ pliable foot and ankle bones – a process he likened to playing the piano – followed by casting, outcomes improved.

No one took him seriously, but what finally made the difference was the internet, so that when a few pioneering patients saw the benefits of the Ponseti Method for themselves, around the year 2000, word spread quickly. Other doctors, too, began to take notice.

One of them was Dr. Kristen Carroll, a rising star in Salt Lake.