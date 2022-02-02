Jon Rahm's words inspire Lydia Ko to LPGA win

Golf is not a game of perfect.

These words have rung true since the game’s origins, but sometimes even the world’s best can forget.

During last week’s Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, former women’s world No. 1 Lydia Ko came across a reminder via a video shared on social media.

The source of inspiration was none other than men’s world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

“Things are not always gonna go your way,” Rahm told First Tee junior golfers prior to last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, in a video later posted on the PGA TOUR’s social media platforms. “Golf, my dad used to tell me, is a game of misses.”

The video was shared last Friday, during the second round of the Gainbridge LPGA.