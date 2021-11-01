-
-
Phil Mickelson's message partially credited for revival of Buffalo Bills
-
November 01, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- November 01, 2021
- Phil Mickelson at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Phil Mickelson has already performed one miracle this year, but he could be on the way to helping with another if his message helps Josh Allen deliver the Buffalo Bills their first Super Bowl championship.
The Bills quarterback dressed as Mickelson for Halloween as he arrived for their Sunday clash with the Miami Dolphins, a nod to the relationship struck up between the pair.
It seemed simply a cute social media play, with the obligatory nod to Mickelson’s shapely calves, until the Bills signal caller orchestrated a second-half revival to beat the Dolphins 26-11 after the teams were locked 3-3 at the half.
In the first half, Allen and his team looked anything but the group who now leads the AFC East with a 5-2 record, but in the second half they transformed into the team some say could finally bring upstate New York the title they’ve craved since the 1964 and 1965 teams won AFL titles in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Allen helped the Bills to score on their last four possessions in a scrappy, yet crucial win, and arrived at his postgame press conference once again dressed as Mickelson. But it was more than theatre.
I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is 🤔— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 31, 2021
GoBills 😂😂 https://t.co/Vf84zP9p78
Turns out Mickelson has given the Bills offensive star a mindset boost. He was used as a motivational speaker of sorts for the team in the pre-season after becoming the oldest player to win a major championship at 50 years, 11 months.
“It was right after he won the PGA and he was right there with his trophy and the golf cart. He was on the golf course, and he took about 30 minutes to talk to the team and it was really cool,” Allen revealed after.
“He talked about finding, kind of like your Zen, finding where you’re calm and early on, I’ve known this for a long time, I don’t play good when I’m pissed off and frustrated. (And) I think that was maybe kind of causing some issues early on and to that second half just trying to find that inner peace where I can just kind of go out there and relax and that’s what we did.”
Mickelson has been a late but impressive taker to the social media scene. But for all his playfulness and fun – he clearly was able to convey a serious message to the golf mad Allen.
“I think it’s just self-knowledge, understanding who you are,” Allen added. “I know I don’t play well when I’m frustrated, and again, hearing that from a Hall of Fame golfer, one of the best of all time, to say that type of thing, that resonated well with me, because that’s exactly kind of how I feel, too. It helped me today and hopefully it’ll help me in the future, too.”
If it helps the Bills to Super Bowl glory you might just see Mickelson at the victory parade.
-
-