Phil Mickelson's message partially credited for revival of Buffalo Bills

Phil Mickelson has already performed one miracle this year, but he could be on the way to helping with another if his message helps Josh Allen deliver the Buffalo Bills their first Super Bowl championship.

The Bills quarterback dressed as Mickelson for Halloween as he arrived for their Sunday clash with the Miami Dolphins, a nod to the relationship struck up between the pair.

It seemed simply a cute social media play, with the obligatory nod to Mickelson’s shapely calves, until the Bills signal caller orchestrated a second-half revival to beat the Dolphins 26-11 after the teams were locked 3-3 at the half.

In the first half, Allen and his team looked anything but the group who now leads the AFC East with a 5-2 record, but in the second half they transformed into the team some say could finally bring upstate New York the title they’ve craved since the 1964 and 1965 teams won AFL titles in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Allen helped the Bills to score on their last four possessions in a scrappy, yet crucial win, and arrived at his postgame press conference once again dressed as Mickelson. But it was more than theatre.