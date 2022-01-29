-
-
How to watch Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
January 29, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2022
- Torrey Pines is once again the site for the Farmers Insurance Open. (PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Saturday from Torrey Pines. This week's event started Wednesday and will finish on Saturday.
Will Zalatoris is looking for his first PGA TOUR victory and is tied for the lead with past winner at Torrey Pines, Jason Day.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Thursday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Friday, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. (CBS).
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Wednesday-Thursday, 1–7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Wednesday
Thursday Friday Saturday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Saturday
Daniel Berger, Marc Leishman, Pat Perez
Hideki Matsuyama, Rory Sabbatini, Greyson Sigg
Nick Taylor, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
MUST READS
Jason Day, Will Zalatoris tied at top at Farmers Insurance Open
Inside Jon Rahm's Torrey Pines dominance
Will Zalatoris adds inch to driver and gains distance
Why unreleased Ping i525 irons are perfect for Cameron Champ’s unique setup
-
-