How to watch The American Express, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

January 21, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- PGA West's Stadium Course is once again the host for The American Express. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Round 2 of The American Express takes place Friday from PGA West's Stadium Course. The deep field includes defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and reigning Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Thursday -
Marquee Group
Matthew Wolff, Gary Woodland
Featured Groups
Jimmy Walker, Patton Kizzire
Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch
Friday -
Marquee Group
Jason Day, Justin Rose
Featured Groups
Russell Henley, Chris Kirk
Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer
Saturday -
Marquee Group
Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler
Featured Groups
Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler
Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
