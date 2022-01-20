Grupo Salinas and Grupo Vidanta announce partnership for the Mexico Open

Continuing with their commitment to grow the game of golf in Mexico, Grupo Salinas, announced a new and strong alliance with Grupo Vidanta, a leading Mexican company in the hotel sector, to be the presenting sponsor of the Mexico Open. Vidanta Vallarta will host the PGA TOUR tournament for the next three years, and with it, the name of the tournament changes to the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

A field of 132 professionals will come together from April 28th to May 1st at Vidanta Vallarta golf course to compete for a $7.3 million dollar purse and 500 FedExCup points.

This sponsorship is a turning point in the history of professional golf in Mexico, as there has never been an alliance between two companies of the stature of Grupo Salinas and Grupo Vidanta, who have joined forces and signed a multi-year sponsorship, strengthening the commitment to continue supporting and developing the game of golf in Mexico and Latin America. This agreement ensures that the Mexico Open at Vidanta will remain on the PGA TOUR calendar for many years.

“At Grupo Salinas we are convinced of the importance of taking the best golf in the world to other locations within the country, bringing the sport closer to more Mexicans and sending a clear message: golf is not owned by just a few, it belongs to everybody,” said Benjamín Salinas Sada, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas. “I want to express my gratitude to Grupo Vidanta for their support in making this dream a reality. Grupo Salinas reiterates their commitment to growing the game of golf in México.”

Since 2017, Grupo Salinas has been committed to bringing the best golf to Mexico, and today this sport is stronger than ever. Starting in 2022, the Mexico Open at Vidanta will continue Grupo Salinas’ efforts to bring the sport closer to all Mexicans, particularly to children.

"I want to thank Grupo Salinas for their support in making the Mexico Open at Vidanta a reality. The international promotion this PGA TOUR tournament will generate, is very important and will benefit the economy of Bahia de Banderas, both in Nayarit and Jalisco,” said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. “The tournament will be a great opportunity to showcase the natural beauty of Mexico to the world, its unsurpassed quality and, above all, the kindness of our people,” he added.

The Vidanta Vallarta golf course will represent a new challenge for players and the Mexico Open at Vidanta will become the best sporting and social event in Latin America.

For more information on the Mexico Open at Vidanta please visit www.mexicoopen.mx or follow the tournaments social media channels - Facebook: @MexicoOpenGolf, Twitter: @MexicoOpenGolf and Instagram: @MexicoOpen.