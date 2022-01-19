-
How to watch The American Express, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 19, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- PGA West's Stadium Course is once again the host for The American Express. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Round 1 of The American Express takes place Thursday from PGA West's Stadium Course. The deep field includes defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and reigning Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Marquee: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Group: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Groups: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Holes: 12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
