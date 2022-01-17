-
-
Player Advisory Council announced for 2022
-
January 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2022
- (Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR today announced the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2022. The PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
2022 Player Advisory Council
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Austin Cook
Joel Dahmen
Harry Higgs
Billy Horschel
Russell Knox
Brooks Koepka
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Graeme McDowell
Maverick McNealy
Trey Mullinax
Jon Rahm
Webb Simpson
Will Zalatoris
Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson have been selected by the Player Directors to run for PAC Co-Chairmen via election which ends February 14. The leading two vote-getters will replace James Hahn and Kevin Kisner as Player Directors on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, serving three-year terms (2023-25).
-
-