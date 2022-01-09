-
How to watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
January 09, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Plantation Course at Kapalua is once again the host venue this week. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions gets underway Sunday from the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The star-studded field includes Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6-10 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC), 6-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 3:15 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups), 4 p.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Holes).
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 4–10 p.m. ET; Saturday, 5–10 p.m. ET; Sunday, 3–8 p.m. ET. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
Note: The weekend TV windows could change based on NFL windows.
FEATURED GROUPS
Phil Mickelson, Harris English
Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
